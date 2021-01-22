Several injured in Northeast DC crash involving Metrobus

Several people were injured in D.C. late Thursday after a car crashed head-on into a Metrobus in Northeast.

The crash occurred just before midnight on Minnesota Avenue near Benning Road, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman said.

The car driver was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Multiple bus passengers were also transported to hospitals but are expected to be OK, the spokesman told WTOP.

WTOP traffic reporter Ian Crawford said traffic was blocked in all directions as of about 1 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.