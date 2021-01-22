CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Several injured in Northeast…

Several injured in Northeast DC crash involving Metrobus

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

January 22, 2021, 12:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Several people were injured in D.C. late Thursday after a car crashed head-on into a Metrobus in Northeast.

The crash occurred just before midnight on Minnesota Avenue near Benning Road, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman said.

The car driver was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Multiple bus passengers were also transported to hospitals but are expected to be OK, the spokesman told WTOP.

WTOP traffic reporter Ian Crawford said traffic was blocked in all directions as of about 1 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House Democrats propose 2022 federal pay raise with new bill

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

McGuigan leaving State Dept. in a more agile, centralized position

Part 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up