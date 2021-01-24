Man hospitalized after being pulled from Metro tracks in DC

D.C. Fire and EMS said they arrived at the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station around 6:30 p.m. and found the man on the tracks.
D.C. Fire and EMS rescued a man from Metro tracks in Northeast D.C. on Sunday night.
The man was not struck by a train but was taken to the hospital for injuries and is expected to recover.
