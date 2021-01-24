CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Man hospitalized after being…

Man hospitalized after being pulled from Metro tracks in DC

Eden Harris

January 24, 2021, 8:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued a man from Metro tracks in Northeast D.C. on Sunday night.

The man was not struck by a train but was taken to the hospital for injuries and is expected to recover.

Fire officials said they arrived at the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station around 6:30 p.m. and found the man on the tracks.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up