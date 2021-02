A D.C. man is recovering after he was attacked by a pair of men in Southeast early Sunday morning, police said.

The victim reported that two men he did not know attacked him in the 100 block of Yuma Street, near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, at approximately 1:23 a.m., according to D.C. police.

He received cuts in the altercation and was transported to a hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

