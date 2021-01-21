CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » Washington, DC News » ATF, FBI offer $75K…

ATF, FBI offer $75K reward for info on DC pipe bomb suspect

Zeke Hartner

January 21, 2021, 1:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Image of hooded person.
The FBI is looking for information about the pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC that were placed around the time of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Courtesy FBI)

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have put up an increased reward for information that could help identify a suspect who placed pipe bombs in D.C. on Jan. 6.

As a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, a suspect placed two sets of pipe bombs outside the headquarters for the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of D.C.

Authorities were able to clear the devices without incident.

Security cameras in the area captured images of a potential suspect wearing a grey hoodie, gloves, a face mask and carrying a bag.

The FBI had offered a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest, and the ATF said they would provide an additional $25,000.

Images of the suspect can be seen below:

Related News

Recommended

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

Space acquisition office starts organization for the future

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

75 years of VHA, how have its patients faired?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up