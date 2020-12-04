CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Virginia panel to make…

Virginia panel to make decision on Lee statue replacement

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 8:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON — A state panel in Virginia will soon make a decision about the replacement for Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Commission For Historical Statues In The United States Capitol is expected to make its recommendation on Dec. 16.

The recommendation will be made to Virginia’s General Assembly. Like every other state, Virginia has two representatives in the Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol in D.C.

The state’s other statue is of George Washington. Virginia picked Lee, the Confederate general, for one of its statues in 1909.

The eight-member commission voted earlier this year to take down the Lee statute.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

DoD prepared with pilot to vaccinate about 44k people as soon as shot is ready

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up