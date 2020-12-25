Some DC Giant pharmacies to begin vaccine distribution Saturday

Giant stores in D.C. will be among the pharmacies tasked with distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers who work in senior group homes, the company said.

Giant Food locations in D.C. will be among the pharmacies tasked with distributing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to health-care workers who work in senior group homes, the company said.

Select Giant Food Pharmacies will offer the vaccine in collaboration with D.C. and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The District’s Health Department will determine eligibility and schedule appointments for eligible health-care workers. Vaccinations will begin Saturday and continue daily between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to a company statement.

Health-care employees working in assisted living are covered under Phase 1a of D.C.’s vaccine distribution plan.

“Giant is thrilled to be one of the first retail locations in Washington, D.C. to help play a critical role in administering the COVID-19 vaccine for essential healthcare workers, doing our part to maximize access to the vaccine quickly and efficiently,” said Paul Zvaleny, Giant’s director of pharmacy operations.

“We are confident our pharmacies and trusted pharmacists will be prepared to do our part in keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

The number of doses each pharmacy will receive is unclear.

The following groups are eligible to be vaccinated under Phase 1a guidance: