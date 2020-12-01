Police investigating body found on northbound 295

D.C. police said the body of a man has been found on northbound D.C. 295, and they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

D.C. police said the body of a man has been found on northbound D.C. 295, and they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Northbound D.C. 295 was closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE, for roughly 4 1/2 hours.

The incident first happened around 3:15 a.m. The road reopened just before 8 a.m.

While police were on the scene, traffic on D.C. 295 was diverted to Pennsylvania Avenue.

And traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue could not go north on D.C. 295.