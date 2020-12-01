CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Police investigating body found…

Police investigating body found on northbound 295

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

December 1, 2020, 7:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police said the body of a man has been found on northbound D.C. 295, and they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Northbound D.C. 295 was closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE, for roughly 4 1/2 hours.

The incident first happened around 3:15 a.m. The road reopened just before 8 a.m.

While police were on the scene, traffic on D.C. 295 was diverted to Pennsylvania Avenue.

And traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue could not go north on D.C. 295.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Transportation News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

What contractors can expect in 2021

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up