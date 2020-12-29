CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
New sports betting app debuts in DC

Rick Massimo

December 29, 2020, 11:52 AM

A new sports betting app has set up shop in D.C. — providing fresh competition for the city’s own betting app.

The William Hill sportsbook company, which already runs a pop-up sportsbook inside Capital One Arena, launched its mobile app on Tuesday, the company said in a news release.

The William Hill app is limited to a two-block radius around the arena, excluding federal buildings. Still, it will likely provide major competition for the D.C. Lottery’s own Gambet betting app, as lots of people were already lining up inside and outside the arena to bet with cash, and this move will only make betting with William Hill, rather than the city’s Lottery Commission, easier.

So far, William Hill’s is the only other sports betting app launched in the District.

William Hill plans to open a permanent sportsbook and restaurant in Capital One Arena early next year, the company said.

