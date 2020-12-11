CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Driver shot and killed,…

Driver shot and killed, baby in car uninjured in Northeast DC

Thomas Robertson

December 11, 2020, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The driver of a car with an infant passenger was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police said a man was driving on 21st Street Northeast, near the Carver-Langston neighborhood, when he was struck by gunfire and crashed his car into a pole.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police said a baby was found in the car but not injured.

Below is a map of the area where police said the driver was shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up