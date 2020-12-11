Driver shot and killed, baby in car uninjured in Northeast DC

D.C. police said a man was driving on 21st Street Northeast when he was struck by gunfire and crashed his car into a pole.

The driver of a car with an infant passenger was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police said a man was driving on 21st Street Northeast, near the Carver-Langston neighborhood, when he was struck by gunfire and crashed his car into a pole.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police said a baby was found in the car but not injured.

Due to the Police Investigations, the below locations are CLOSED – OFF until further notice.

⛔️ 700 b/o 21st St, NE between Benning Rd and H St, SE

⛔️ 1700 – 1800 b/o 29th St, SE between R St and Texas Ave, SE

🚗Watch for MPD directions – Closures are subject to change — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) December 11, 2020

Below is a map of the area where police said the driver was shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.