Driver shot and killed, baby in car uninjured in Northeast DC

The driver of a car with an infant passenger was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Northeast D.C.
D.C. police said a man was driving on 21st Street Northeast, near the Carver-Langston neighborhood, when he was struck by gunfire and crashed his car into a pole.
It happened around 4 p.m. Friday.
Police said a baby was found in the car but not injured.
Due to the Police Investigations, the below locations are CLOSED – OFF until further notice.
⛔️ 700 b/o 21st St, NE between Benning Rd and H St, SE
⛔️ 1700 – 1800 b/o 29th St, SE between R St and Texas Ave, SE
🚗Watch for MPD directions – Closures are subject to change
— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) December 11, 2020
Below is a map of the area where police said the driver was shot.
