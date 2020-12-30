CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
DC police arrest suspect in October homicide

Valerie Bonk

December 30, 2020, 5:04 AM

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the October shooting death of a Maryland man.

Marvin Smith, 27, of Northeast D.C. has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, according to a news release.

At 11:22 p.m. on Oct. 9, police responded to the 2400 block of Elvans Road in Southeast D.C. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found Eugene Miller, 41, of Brandywine, Maryland, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant and arrested Smith.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was under supervision with the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency in D.C., the release said.

He has a history of prior arrests on charges including armed robbery, robbery, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

