DC moves another step toward Reeves Center transformation

D.C. has begun accepting proposals to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center, on the northwest corner of 14th Street and U Street Northwest.

It’s the next step in a yearslong program to upgrade the municipal building in Ward 1. The request for proposals gives priority to people of color. The city wants to award the project to groups that are 100% minority owned or controlled.

The city said it is seeking proposals that will transform the two-acre site into a “transit-oriented, mixed-use development with office space, affordable housing, and neighborhood serving amenities in a way that reflects the site’s history and culture.”

“The Frank D. Reeves Center was at the heart of Marion Barry’s vision to revitalize the 14th Street and U Street corridors. Now, we have the chance to take his vision further and re-imagine this iconic site in a way that honors Black history and culture and gives more Washingtonians a fair shot,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The NAACP said in June that it plans to move its national headquarters from Baltimore into D.C.’s Reeves Center sometime in the near future.

“With the NAACP’s new national headquarters anchoring this exciting project, we look forward to putting equity at the forefront of the site’s revitalization,” Bowser said.

More information on the redevelopment is available at the District’s website.