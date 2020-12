A D.C. man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of killing two people in the last 30 years, police said.

Rasheed Young, from Northeast D.C., allegedly shot and killed two men over the last 30 years in the District, according to D.C. Police.

The first shooting happened in 1996, when police said Young killed a 26-year-old.

Police said Young also shot and killed a 39-year-old in 2018.

Young has been charged with first and second-degree murder while armed.