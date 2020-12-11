DC joins competition challenging students to redesign cities to better face climate crisis

D.C. has joined a competition that challenges students from cities around the world to think of a way for their city to meet the challenges and demands of the climate crisis.

D.C. has joined a competition that challenges students from cities around the world to think of a way for their cities to meet the challenges and demands of the climate crisis, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday.

The competition, called Students Reinventing Cities, is led by C40 Cities, a “global network of cities committed to bold climate action,” according to a news release.

“It’s particularly important for our youngest residents — those who will be most impacted by the climate crisis — to be engaged and help us rethink the future of cities and neighborhoods,” Bowser said. “It’s going to take all of us working together at the local, national, and global level to keep building a greener and more sustainable world.”

The mayor has identified the area of New York Avenue Northeast as a location in need of future planning and analysis. Students and universities are being invited to submit plans that would build up the corridor in a sustainable and socially equitable way.

Other cities participating in the competition include: Athens, Auckland, Barcelona, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dakar, Delhi, Dubai, Madrid, Melbourne, Montréal, Paris, Quezon City, Quito, Reykjavík, and Seattle.