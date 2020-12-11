CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » DC joins competition challenging…

DC joins competition challenging students to redesign cities to better face climate crisis

Zeke Hartner

December 11, 2020, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. has joined a competition that challenges students from cities around the world to think of a way for their cities to meet the challenges and demands of the climate crisis, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday.

The competition, called Students Reinventing Cities, is led by C40 Cities, a “global network of cities committed to bold climate action,” according to a news release.

“It’s particularly important for our youngest residents — those who will be most impacted by the climate crisis — to be engaged and help us rethink the future of cities and neighborhoods,” Bowser said. “It’s going to take all of us working together at the local, national, and global level to keep building a greener and more sustainable world.”

The mayor has identified the area of New York Avenue Northeast as a location in need of future planning and analysis. Students and universities are being invited to submit plans that would build up the corridor in a sustainable and socially equitable way.

Other cities participating in the competition include: Athens, Auckland, Barcelona, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dakar, Delhi, Dubai, Madrid, Melbourne, Montréal, Paris, Quezon City, Quito, Reykjavík, and Seattle.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up