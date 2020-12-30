DC grant program awards thousands to small businesses

As many small businesses struggle to remain open, a grant program in the district will be awarding thousands of dollars to help support 21 businesses in Wards 7 and 8.

As many small businesses struggle to remain open, a grant program in the District will be awarding thousands of dollars to help support 21 businesses in wards 7 and 8.

The local businesses have been selected to receive over $200,000 through D.C.’s Microbusiness Dream Grants Program.

“We support the local businesses that support and invest in our communities and in our residents,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement.

Businesses that will receive $10,000 grants include District Art and Crafts, Lee’s Barbershop and Healthy Home Pediatrics.

The grants support businesses with fewer than five full-time employees in growing and achieving sustainability, and also provides technical assistance and training.

“Our small businesses have been resilient during these unprecedented times,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio.

Officials said they hope that the program will provide residents with a fair shot at thriving while alleviating some of the financial burdens during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In these uncertain times, the Dream Grants are another reminder of the Mayor’s commitment to reach across the river and into all 8 wards,” said Department of Small and Local Business Development Director Kristi Whitfield in a press release.

“Through this grant, these small businesses are not only able to survive, but contribute to the community and help build the local economy.”

The grants have awarded more than $700,000 to businesses in wards 7 and 8 since 2018.

Since the pandemic began, the District has made available more than $100 million to help support local businesses and nonprofits through programs like the DC Small Business Microgrant Program and the DC Childcare Provider Relief Fund.

See the full list of recipients below: