DC grant program awards thousands to small businesses

As many small businesses struggle to remain open, a grant program in the District will be awarding thousands of dollars to help support 21 businesses in wards 7 and 8.
The local businesses have been selected to receive over $200,000 through D.C.’s Microbusiness Dream Grants Program.
“We support the local businesses that support and invest in our communities and in our residents,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement.
Businesses that will receive $10,000 grants include District Art and Crafts, Lee’s Barbershop and Healthy Home Pediatrics.
The grants support businesses with fewer than five full-time employees in growing and achieving sustainability, and also provides technical assistance and training.
“Our small businesses have been resilient during these unprecedented times,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio.
Officials said they hope that the program will provide residents with a fair shot at thriving while alleviating some of the financial burdens during the coronavirus pandemic.
“In these uncertain times, the Dream Grants are another reminder of the Mayor’s commitment to reach across the river and into all 8 wards,” said Department of Small and Local Business Development Director Kristi Whitfield in a press release.
“Through this grant, these small businesses are not only able to survive, but contribute to the community and help build the local economy.”
The grants have awarded more than $700,000 to businesses in wards 7 and 8 since 2018.
Since the pandemic began, the District has made available more than $100 million to help support local businesses and nonprofits through programs like the DC Small Business Microgrant Program and the DC Childcare Provider Relief Fund.
See the full list of recipients below:
- Amiracle Designs, owned by Krystal Robinson
- Avi8ted Thoughts, Inc, owned by Charlton Woodyard
- District Art and Crafts, owned by Yvonne Jones
- Ellesipea LLC, owned by Lavanya Poteau
- FP2 Barbershop, owned by Taurus Phillips
- Granny’s Kitchen LLC, owned by Meredith Jacobs
- Haul Master’s LLC, owned by Willie Hill
- Healthy Home Pediatrics LLC, owned by Jalan Burton
- I-M, LLC, owned by Makel Gage
- J.A.W. Therapy LLC, owned by Rayan Hagona-Wordie
- JackiCan LLC, owned by Jacqueline Bush
- Lee’s Barbershop dba Lee’s Barbershop II, owned by Arthur Lee
- L. Nelson Burton LLC dba Capital City Specialties, owned by Leland Burton
- LoveVi_Only, owned by Victoria Akinseye
Promoting Love & Wisdom Home
- Childcare Center LLC, owned by LaTrell Duncan-Fitchett
- The Write Consulting Group, owned by Antionetta Kelley
- THINK KLEAN LLC, owned by Consuello Madison
- Total Life Consultancy LLC, owned by LaVerne Adams
- Truelife Exotics, owned by Antonio Hagans
- VISIONBOARD LLC, owned by India Scott
- Nail Bed & Bar, owned by Jhavon Kashif