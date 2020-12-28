DC releases results from parent surveys on virtual learning

D.C. public schools has released parent survey results on how virtual learning is going and how they feel about returning to schools.

More than 10,500 parents with students in pre-K through 5th grades, and 4,000 parents with students in 6th through 12th grades, responded to surveys about preferences for learning starting Feb. 1 in D.C.

For pre-K through 5th grades, parents were almost evenly split when it came to in-person learning versus virtual learning, with 49% preferring virtual only, 36% preferring in-person instruction, 14% preferring either in-person or CARE (Canvas Academics and Real Engagement supervised educational environment program), and 2% preferring only the CARE program.

For 6th through 12th grades, 58% of parents preferred virtual-only learning, and 42% preferring in-person learning.

For pre-K through 5th grades, over half of families in Wards 5, 7, and 8 preferred virtual-only, while over half of families in Wards 3, 4, and 6 preferred in-person or the supervised CARE program.

Ward 7 had the highest percentage of parents preferring virtual learning at 70%. Ward 3 had the lowest percentage of parents preferring virtual learning at 30% and the highest in-person learning percentage at 57%.

For 6th through 12th, more than half of families in Wards 5, 7, and 8 preferred all-virtual learning, while over half of families in Ward 3 preferred in-person learning. Wards 5 and 7 tied for the highest percentage of parents preferring virtual learning at 71%.

Ward 3 had the highest percentage of parents preferring in-person learning at 62%.

Parents with students in 9th grade preferred in-person learning the most at 53%. The highest percent of parents wanting virtual learning was in 7th grade at 67%.

For parents with students in grades pre-K through 5th, one in five families reported that it is important to them that their child keeps their teacher and they will not send their child to school if the teacher changes depending on the subject.

Information from this survey is being used to gauge feelings around learning at home, technology, health commitments, communications and engagement, according to D.C. Public Schools. The school system said it will continue to gather data and share reports through January.

D.C. schools partnered with Trendency Research, an independent research firm, to track the surveys.

Parents can login and answer the survey at any time, as there is no deadline, according to D.C. Public Schools.