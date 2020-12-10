Boy shot in Northwest DC, police say

A boy was shot in Northwest D.C. on Thursday night, police said.
The incident occurred on V Street about 9 p.m.
Police said they don’t have the boy’s age yet, but he is conscious and breathing.
Officials also said they don’t have any information on potential suspects.
