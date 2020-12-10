CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Boy shot in Northwest DC, police say

Bryan Albin

December 10, 2020, 10:19 PM

A boy was shot in Northwest D.C. on Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred on V Street about 9 p.m.

Police said they don’t have the boy’s age yet, but he is conscious and breathing.

Officials also said they don’t have any information on potential suspects.

Stay with WTOP for updates to this developing story.

