Basilica of National Shrine to offer tickets, online streaming for Mass

For the first time, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is planning to use an advance registration and ticketing system for some Sundays and Holy Days in the coming weeks.

For the first time, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in D.C. is planning to use an advance registration and ticketing system for some Sundays and Holy Days in the coming weeks.

The system comes as D.C. eased its coronavirus-restrictions on religious gatherings to limit to 25% capacity or a maximum of 250 people.

Registration for tickets opens Friday at 9 a.m. They’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis with a 10-person ticket limit per event.

The system will be used for:

Fourth Sunday of Advent (Dec. 20)

Vigil Masses of the Nativity of the Lord (Christmas Eve, Dec. 24)

Masses during the Day of the Nativity of the Lord (Christmas Day, Dec. 25)

Solemnity of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph (Dec. 27)

Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (Jan. 1)

Epiphany of the Lord (Jan. 3)

Baptism of the Lord (Jan. 10)

For those unable to join in person, the noon mass of each solemnity will be livestreamed on the basilica’s website.

“We hope that those who are unable to join us in person due to current restrictions will participate with us online,” the basilica said in a news release. “The priests, religious, and staff of the Basilica pray for a rapid end to the COVID-19 pandemic so all may be welcomed without restriction to the National Shrine once again.”

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is the largest Roman Catholic Church in North America.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.