2 Metro trains disabled Sunday due to lack of power

Two Metro trains stopped due to a lack of power Sunday night, prompting local officials to escort the passengers off the trains.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said both trains were evacuated — one at the Fort Totten station, and the other at the Georgia Avenue-Petworth stop.

There weren’t any injuries, Maggiolo said.

It’s unclear what caused the lack of power.

About 11:30 p.m., Metro said in a tweet that Yellow and Green Line service had been restored between Columbia Heights and West Hyattsville.