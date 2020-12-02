CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
2 Metro trains disabled Sunday due to lack of power

Acacia James

December 14, 2020, 12:19 AM

Two Metro trains stopped due to a lack of power Sunday night, prompting local officials to escort the passengers off the trains.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said both trains were evacuated — one at the Fort Totten station, and the other at the Georgia Avenue-Petworth stop.

There weren’t any injuries, Maggiolo said.

It’s unclear what caused the lack of power.

About 11:30 p.m., Metro said in a tweet that Yellow and Green Line service had been restored between Columbia Heights and West Hyattsville.

