CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Symptom checks are missing cases | Latest results across the region
Home » Washington, DC News » National Christmas Tree Lighting…

National Christmas Tree Lighting lives on virtually this year

Matthew Delaney

November 9, 2020, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
national christmas tree
(Courtesy L. Marco via the National Park Service)

The 98th National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony returns Dec. 3 — albeit, virtually.

The National Park Service announced that the ceremony will be streamed on the National Tree’s website, which will be the only way to view the ceremony, since NPS and the National Park Foundation said there won’t be an in-person ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, the show can be streamed on-demand throughout the holiday season, per NPS.

The park service said that the National Christmas Tree will be lit every evening in President’s Park throughout December.

Outside of the main draw, 56 smaller trees representing every state, territory and D.C. itself will be decorated with ornaments designed by students from all over the U.S.

It will also be the second year for a relatively new tree, according to the park service, which planted a 30-foot Colorado blue spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania, in 2019.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NORTHCOM focusing budget priorities on data management for JADC2

Good public servants come in all political stripes

Tony Montemarano, top DISA official, retiring after nearly 50 years

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up