Kamala Harris, DC Mayor Bowser visit holiday market to promote small businesses

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, visited the newly opened, socially distant, outdoor market in downtown D.C. with Mayor Muriel Bowser just after noon.

According to media pool reports, Harris and Emhoff spent about 25 minutes visiting booths in the market and bought puzzles from the New York Puzzle Company and a print of different types of cheeses from Marcella Kriebel Art and Illustration.

According to the pool reporter, a number of people shouted “congratulations,” to the future Vice President.

The photo below was posted on Twitter by the pool reporter.

.@KamalaHarris doing some holiday shopping in DC right now, liking one particular T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/qFmFYsJ5Xz — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 28, 2020

Harris laughed when seeing a “Madam Vice President” T-shirt at the Pop-Up Collaborative: Made in D.C. booth, and eventually Emhoff purchased the shirt for her.

Harris took a couple of questions and made a statement about her trip to the market as an example for how to support small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to support our small businesses they are always really an essential part of the lifeblood of the community, part of the civic and social fabric of the community. And sadly, since COVID started, one in four small businesses in our country has closed. We know that we’re going to get beyond this virus, and we want to make sure that we sustain these small businesses to help them through this moment, so they can continue to do what they do, which is really about being not only business leaders, but they are civic leaders,” she said.

Harris responded to a question about the transition with President-elect Joe Biden into the White House in early 2021, and whether they have been held back by a lack of cooperation from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Harris said she and Biden have been meeting with a range of people — “from labor leaders to heads of Fortune 500 companies” in an effort to get ready for the transition.

She also broke out in a laugh when asked about Trump’s potential for running for president again in four years.