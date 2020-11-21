CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » FBI investigating armed robberies…

FBI investigating armed robberies of DC-area delivery drivers

Matt Small

November 21, 2020, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The FBI is looking for suspects responsible for five armed commercial shipping robberies in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Courtesy FBI
Hooded, masked person with a gun.
The FBI is looking for suspects responsible for five armed commercial shipping robberies in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Courtesy FBI
The FBI is looking for suspects responsible for five armed commercial shipping robberies in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Courtesy FBI
The FBI is looking for suspects responsible for five armed commercial shipping robberies in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Courtesy FBI
The FBI is looking for suspects responsible for five armed commercial shipping robberies in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Courtesy FBI
(1/5)
Hooded, masked person with a gun.

Armed carjackings and robberies of commercial delivery drivers in parts of D.C. and Maryland have triggered an FBI investigation.

The FBI said it is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for a series of armed robberies in the District and Prince George’s County this month.

The FBI’s Washington and Baltimore field offices, along with D.C. police and the Prince George’s County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying “several individuals” who they said were responsible for five armed commercial shipping robberies between Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.

These include the robbery of FedEx and UPS trucks in D.C.’s 6th Police District and in District Heights, Maryland, according to the FBI.

Two of the crimes were armed carjackings and three were armed robberies, the FBI said.

“Carjacking and armed robbery are serious crimes, and the perpetrators of this latest spree are jeopardizing the safety of hardworking drivers and innocent bystanders in our communities with their reckless and violent actions,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

“We urge D.C.-area residents to be watchful in their neighborhoods and report suspicious activity to their local police department. We ask that anyone with information about these individuals notify the FBI to help keep the public safe and stop these dangerous crimes,” D’Antuono said.

The FBI Washington Field Office is asking anyone with information concerning the robberies to contact them at 202-278-2000.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up