DC’s Downtown Holiday Market returns Nov. 20

'Tis the season for the 16th Annual Downtown Holiday Market in D.C., which will span two city blocks starting on Friday, Nov. 20.

The outdoor market is run by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID), covers F Street Northwest between 7th and 9th Streets and features over 70 exhibitors.

Some of the vendors will include Black-owned and minority-owned businesses from the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development’s (DSLBD) Made in DC program. Along with them will be collections from the District of Fashion Show local designers. And, six food vendors will also be spread across the market.

Wider aisles on the street will allow guests to shop in a safe and socially distant shopping way in accordance with D.C.’s current COVID-19 guidance.

Shoppers, vendors and market workers will be required to wear masks at all times within the market. Hand sanitizing dispensers will also be widely accessible.

Contactless payment methods will be offered, and simplified product offerings and set-ups will be utilized. The market’s layout itself will be structured to steer one-way foot traffic on an F Street sidewalk, with a lone entrance in front of the National Portrait Gallery.

The holiday market will go from Nov. 20 – Dec. 23, and its operating hours are noon – 8 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26), Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.