DC encourages downtown businesses to ditch the plywood

John Domen

November 9, 2020, 1:35 PM

A number of businesses in downtown D.C. boarded up their glass storefronts ahead of Election Day. (WTOP/John Domen)

Walk along any block in D.C.’s downtown core and you’re bound to see lots of plywood covering up storefronts. Some of it has been there for months now, the result of damages suffered during demonstrations over the summer.

But a lot of the plywood went up as a precaution ahead of Election Day, and D.C. leaders are hoping to see all of that go as soon as possible.

“Some of the boardings have already started to come down, and I think will be coming down over the next week or so,” said Leona Agouridis, the executive director of the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District. “It took a little while to get the boards up — this is usually done by third-party contractors — and so it’ll take a little while to get them down.”

It’s starting to happen already. On Monday morning, a bank at the corner of 21st and L streets was flanked by wooden beams that served as the frame for a couple piles of plywood that leaned against some light poles along the sidewalk. Several other nearby windows were still boarded up.

This weekend, D.C. leaders said they’ll be working with different business improvement districts in the city to help get all the wood out of here.

John Falcicchio, deputy mayor for planning and economic development, said D.C.’s public works department will work to provide roll-off dumpsters for all the plywood.

Businesses can also drop them off at the D.C. Department of Public Works’ sorting facility, located at 3200 Benning Road Northeast.

“I think the buildings will start to bring the boards down as the week goes on,” Agouridis said.

Businesses were meticulous in installing the boards, Agouridis said, so the buildings wouldn’t be damaged.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a Monday news conference that she “never suggested that businesses should put up the boards” as a security measure.

“And while we can never ensure that there’s no one person or small group of people who want to cause havoc in the city, we believe that we put out the necessary resources to keep D.C. safe,” she said.

“And we will be able to monitor very closely if we think we have a specific problem. … So that’s why I think they should come down,” Bowser said.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AP/Paul Sancya
(AP/Paul Sancya)
Crowds flock outside the White House on Saturday as they celebrate the announcement of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
People continue to celebrate Sunday, following the announcement that Joe Biden has been elected as the next president. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
People continue to celebrate Sunday, following the announcement that Joe Biden has been elected as the next president. (WTOP/Andera Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
People continue to celebrate Sunday, following the announcement that Joe Biden has been elected as the next president. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
People continue to celebrate Sunday, following the announcement that Joe Biden has been elected as the next president. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
People continue to celebrate Sunday, following the announcement that Joe Biden has been elected as the next president. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
People continue to celebrate Sunday, following the announcement that Joe Biden has been elected as the next president. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
People celebrate the announcement of Joe Biden being elected as the next president. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)

WTOP/Andrea Cambron
Supporters of Joe Biden gather in D.C. to celebrate his presidency win. (WTOP/Andrea Cambron)
WTOP/Andrea Cambron
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: People hold a joe Biden cut out as traffic has ground to a halt for blocks around the White House as people drive around honking their horns and some even standing out of windows waving flags and signs to celebrate the announcement that former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. As votes continue to be counted in the race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, people have begun to congregate in cities across America after news outlets announced Joe Biden had reached the number of electoral votes needed to win the election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Samuel Corum
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: A man celebrates in his car as traffic has ground to a halt for blocks around the White House as people drive around honking their horns and some even standing out of windows waving flags and signs to celebrate the announcement that former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. As votes continue to be counted in the race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, people have begun to congregate in cities across America after news outlets announced Joe Biden had reached the number of electoral votes needed to win the election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Samuel Corum
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: American flags and signs are held up as thousands gather at BLM (Black Lives Matter) Plaza near the White House to celebrate news that the former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. As votes continue to being counted in the race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, people have begun to congregate in cities across America after news outlets announced Joe Biden had reached the number of electoral votes needed to win the election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Samuel Corum
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: Traffic has ground to a halt for blocks around the White House as people drive around honking their horns and some even standing out of windows waving flags and signs to celebrate the announcement that former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. As votes continue to be counted in the race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, people have begun to congregate in cities across America after news outlets announced Joe Biden had reached the number of electoral votes needed to win the election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Samuel Corum
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: Signs are held as thousands gather at BLM (Black Lives Matter) Plaza near the White House to celebrate news that the former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. As votes continue to being counted in the race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, people have begun to congregate in cities across America after news outlets announced Joe Biden had reached the number of electoral votes needed to win the election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Samuel Corum
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: Traffic has ground to a halt for blocks around the White House as people drive around honking their horns and some even standing out of windows waving flags and signs to celebrate the announcement that former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. As votes continue to be counted in the race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, people have begun to congregate in cities across America after news outlets announced Joe Biden had reached the number of electoral votes needed to win the election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Samuel Corum
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: Representative Eleanor Holmes-Norton reacts to the CNN announcement that Joe Biden has been named President-Elect during the Count Every Vote Rally In Washington D.C. at McPherson Square on November 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for MoveOn)

Getty Images for MoveOn/Leigh Vogel
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: Traffic has ground to a halt for blocks around the White House as people drive around honking their horns and some even standing out of windows waving flags and signs to celebrate the announcement that former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. As votes continue to be counted in the race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, people have begun to congregate in cities across America after news outlets announced Joe Biden had reached the number of electoral votes needed to win the election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Samuel Corum
BALLINA, IRELAND – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Blewitt a cousin of Joe Biden sprays a bottle of champagne along with family members underneath a mural of Presidential candidate Joe Biden as locals celebrate in anticipation of Biden being elected as the next US President on November 7, 2020 in Ballina, Ireland. Joe Biden whose distant relatives hail from the County Mayo town of Ballina has visited the town twice before as the former Vice President. The US election count continues with Biden favoured to win. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Charles McQuillan
Trump supporters, at left, demonstrating the election results are confronted by counter protestors at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/David Goldman)

AP/David Goldman
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 07: Yei Boayue and Kelly Callahan celebrate the news that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has seemingly won the election while waiting at the Chase Center where Mr. Biden is expected to make an announcement on November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Votes are still being counted in his race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Joe Raedle
BALLINA, IRELAND – NOVEMBER 07: A group of women read todays newspaper for news of the latest in the US election as locals celebrate in anticipation of Joe Biden being elected as the next US President on November 7, 2020 in Ballina, Ireland. Joe Biden whose distant relatives hail from the County Mayo town of Ballina has visited the town twice before as the former Vice President. The US election count continues with Biden favoured to win. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Charles McQuillan
A man celebrates Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP/Rebecca Blackwell
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: People celebrate in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on November 07, 2020 in New York City. According to several news outlets presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago
BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 07: A billboard supporting the U.S. presidential campaign of candidate Joe Biden hangs on November 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Official vote numbers are still being counted in his race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, although tallies so far indicate that Biden has won the race. Trump has expressed that he has no plans to concede. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Adam Berry
A supporter of President Donald Trump demonstrates outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP/Rebecca Blackwell
People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called by CNN in Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s favor over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Marcel Cothron sings “Na na na na, hey hey goodbye” with a large crowd gathered on Fulton Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York, to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

AP/Jessie Wardarski
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 07: Violetta Smith celebrates the news that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has seemingly won the election while waiting at the Chase Center where Mr. Biden is expected to make an announcement on November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Votes are still being counted in his race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Joe Raedle
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: People celebrate in the streets after it was announced that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would be the next U.S. President, in Times Square on November 7, 2020 in New York City. According to several news outlets presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Stephanie Keith
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- NOVEMBER 07: People celebrateÂ outside the Philadelphia Convention Center after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on November 07, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to several news outlets presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Chris McGrath
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 07: Hundreds of people gather in the state capital of Pennsylvania to display their support for Joe Biden hours after the state was called for Biden on November 07, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Supporters of President Donald Trump claim that there was extensive fraud in the vote count despite being unable to come up with any strong evidence. Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20 as the nationâ€™s 46th president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Spencer Platt
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 07: A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign behind a supporter of Joe Biden who yells at supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside a press conference where attorney for the President, Rudy Giuliani spoke to the media in the back parking lot of landscaping company on November 7, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The press conference took place just minutes after news networks announced that Joe Biden had won the presidency over Donald Trump after it was projected that he had won the state of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Chris McGrath
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 07: People toast with sparkling wine to celebrate the news of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s victory over incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump on November 7, 2020 in Minneapolis, United States. Supporters around the country are taking to the streets to celebrate after news outlets have declared Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden winner over President Donald Trump in the U.S. Presidential race. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Stephen Maturen
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 07: People celebrate the news of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s victory over incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump on November 7, 2020 in Minneapolis, United States. Supporters around the country are taking to the streets to celebrate after news outlets have declared Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden winner over President Donald Trump in the U.S. Presidential race. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Stephen Maturen
