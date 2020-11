D.C. police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Georgia Avenue, near Jefferson Street, in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

A shooting in Northwest D.C. on Sunday night left three men critically injured.

D.C. police said gunfire occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday on Georgia Avenue, near Jefferson Street, in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

According to D.C. firefighters, three men were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

An investigation continued Monday morning and there was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Below is a map where the crime occurred: