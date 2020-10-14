CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council criticizes exec over virus aid | Northam details experience with virus | Latest test results in DC region
Southeast DC fire sends 2 to hospital

Luke Garrett

October 14, 2020, 10:05 PM

A fire sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night after flames ignited in a building in Southeast D.C.

It happened near the intersection of Congress and 13th street Southeast in the Congress Heights neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire started on the third floor of the apartment. First responders transported a man who has critical injuries and a woman who has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters have doused the bulk of the fire and continue working on hot spots.

An investigation into the blaze is ongoing.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

