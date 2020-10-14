Southeast DC fire sends 2 to hospital

A fire sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night after flames ignited in a building in Southeast D.C.
Update: Working Fire Dispatch – 1300 Congress Street SE – Bulk of fire knocked down working on hot spots – 1 adult is being transported with critical injuries and an additional adult being transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/fzU1OJdVLX
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 15, 2020
It happened near the intersection of Congress and 13th street Southeast in the Congress Heights neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.
D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire started on the third floor of the apartment. First responders transported a man who has critical injuries and a woman who has serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters have doused the bulk of the fire and continue working on hot spots.
Video as #DCsBravest began firefighting efforts in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. pic.twitter.com/W5U3Vnk8nl
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 15, 2020
An investigation into the blaze is ongoing.
Below is the area where it happened.
WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.