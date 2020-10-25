Prayer, worship and music service to take over the National Mall

Amid the monuments and museums there will be bibles, baptism and Christian music Sunday on the National Mall.

The event, called “Let Us Worship,” led by Christian musician Sean Feucht of California, will unfold late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The site for the event is between 9th and 10th streets. According to the event’s schedule, doors are set to open at 3 p.m. and the service runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Before the service, there will be multiple worship events throughout the day in multiple areas, including the Senate building and the Lincoln Memorial.

The permit, issued by the National Park Service, indicates that the setup will include a soundstage, light towers, video screens and two big tents. Twenty pastors are expected to help manage baptisms at one of the tents.

Because it is being held on the National Mall, it does not have to abide by the District’s Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions or mask order. Up to 15,000 people are expected to attend.

Video and still images from previous stops on the worship’s tour show crowds with few people wearing face coverings as the crowd congregate together in tight spaces.

The event organizers have submitted a COVID-19 mitigation plan, along with their request for a permit. It indicates that crew members for the event will have temperature checks and be provided masks and gloves.

The plan also calls for sanitation stations near the restrooms and frequent sanitizing of high touch areas backstage.

The plans and the permit have no mentioning of masks or face coverings being required by those who attend the event.