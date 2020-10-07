CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Man fatally shot in…

Man fatally shot in Northeast DC; police record 150 homicides this year so far

Zeke Hartner

October 7, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Northeast D.C.’s Deanwood neighborhood.

D.C. police said Michael Bright, of Northeast D.C., was shot around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of 45th Street Northeast, some blocks from the Deanwood Metro station.

Bright was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Washington Post reported that police believe Bright may have been driving a vehicle in the area when he was shot. A vehicle had gone off road and crashed into a home on 45th Street.

There have been 150 homicides in D.C. since the beginning of 2020. That outpaces last year’s homicide rate by 17%, which saw 128 homicide deaths by Oct. 7.

In total, there were 166 homicides in the District in 2019. That number was 4% higher than 2018’s, which was 160.

Anyone with information about Bright’s killing can call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099, or text the anonymous tip line by sending a message to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where police said Bright was found shot.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up