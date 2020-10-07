Man fatally shot in Northeast DC; police record 150 homicides this year so far

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Northeast D.C.'s Deanwood neighborhood. Police marked the 150th homicide in the District so far this year.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Northeast D.C.’s Deanwood neighborhood.

D.C. police said Michael Bright, of Northeast D.C., was shot around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of 45th Street Northeast, some blocks from the Deanwood Metro station.

Bright was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Washington Post reported that police believe Bright may have been driving a vehicle in the area when he was shot. A vehicle had gone off road and crashed into a home on 45th Street.

There have been 150 homicides in D.C. since the beginning of 2020. That outpaces last year’s homicide rate by 17%, which saw 128 homicide deaths by Oct. 7.

In total, there were 166 homicides in the District in 2019. That number was 4% higher than 2018’s, which was 160.

Anyone with information about Bright’s killing can call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099, or text the anonymous tip line by sending a message to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where police said Bright was found shot.