How DC voters in long Election Day lines can get free pizza

Voters in D.C. standing in long lines to vote on Election Day could get a pizza delivered. Here's how.

Despite strong turnout for early voting in person and by mail, it is hard to predict whether there will be long or short lines at the poll on Election Day. But if the lines are long at D.C. polls, some of those voters are going to get fed.

The group Pizza to the Polls is promising to deliver.

“If you’re driving around, and you see a long line in a place where you know people would love to have some pizza — you can call it in,” D.C. Votes’ Barbara Helmick told a virtual meeting of the Anacostia Coordinating Council on Tuesday.

Pizza to the Polls is a nonpartisan, nonprofit initiative that is delivering snacks in more than a dozen U.S. cities on Election Day to feed people at polling stations with long lines.

“Their mission is to make voting more fun, to help people stay in line, and particularly, to help underserved communities to make voting a little more fun,” Helmick said.

The group tries to buy from local pizza places. Poll workers and kids can partake, too.

“You have to take a picture of the line to verify,” Helmick said. “And find someone in the line — if you can’t wait — ask them to be the designated person for when the pizza shows up.”

It might take 60-90 minutes for the pies to arrive. The pizza cannot be requested to be used to support any candidate.

To report a long line, donate to help the cause, or learn more, you can visit Pizza to the Polls.

Trucks will be out in the following cities: Phoenix; Los Angeles; Miami, Tampa, Florida, Orlando and Gainesville in Florida; Atlanta; Louisville, Kentucky; Detroit and Ann Arbor in Michigan; Minneapolis; Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro in North Carolina; Las Vegas and Reno in Nevada; New York; Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania; Charleston, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee, Houston and Austin in Texas; and Milwaukee.

