Teachers protest in Maryland against in-person classes

A school board in Maryland has voted to allow in-person classes for elementary school students next month amid protests against the proposal from teachers.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A school board in Maryland has voted to allow in-person classes for elementary school students next month amid protests against the proposal from teachers.

News outlets report Anne Arundel County Public Schools teachers and teachers advocates held their protest Wednesday in Annapolis as the public school board met to vote on the proposal.

One teacher says these decisions are being made without consulting them.

Teachers are expected to return to their classroom early next month under the new plan, which says students will have two days of in-person instructions followed by three days of virtual classes.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.