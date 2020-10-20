DC Council votes to make Black Lives Matter Plaza permanent

On Tuesday afternoon, the D.C. Council voted unanimously to make the name official and permanent.

After the words “Black Lives Matter” were painted in bright yellow on part of 16th Street Northwest near the White House, the area was unofficially renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza over the summer.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the creation of the plaza in June amid widespread protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

The area is still closed to traffic. Restaurants on 16th Street, and some cross streets, are starting to reopen.