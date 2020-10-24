Arlington Memorial Bridge to close for repairs on Halloween weekend

The Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed for repairs during Halloween weekend, starting Friday, Oct. 30, the National Park Service said Friday.

The temporary closure will begin at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, according to a news release.

When it is closed, crews will move equipment and repair the pavement on the bridge’s south side.

Once the bridge reopens, only one lane will run eastbound, and one lane will head westbound. Pedestrians and bicyclists will have access to the sidewalk on the bridge’s north side.

The repairs are part of a long-term $227 million rehabilitation project which began in the spring of 2018. The Arlington Memorial Bridge was constructed in 1932, crossing the Potomac River at D.C. to Arlington, Virginia.

The National Park Service also said that it plans to continue its redesign of Memorial Circle, located on the south side of the bridge in front of the Arlington National Cemetery.

The separate project began on Sept. 28. It includes improving crosswalks, new signage, clearer lane markings and repaving road surface.

The repairs around Memorial Circle are to be done by the end of October, according to the park service.

The bridge’s rehabilitation, considered to be one of the largest construction projects in the National Park Service’s history, is set to be completed in early 2021.