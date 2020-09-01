CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to enter Phase 3 on Friday | New Md. Board of Education requirements | Latest coronavirus test results
Suspect arrested in shooting that wounded man near DC’s Union Station

Abigail Constantino

September 1, 2020, 9:08 PM

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that wounded a man near Union Station in D.C.

D.C. police said Marlon Trevor Bacote, 24, discharged a gun Monday afternoon on Massachusetts Avenue Northeast near the Greyhound bus stop and struck a man.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Bacote, of Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Monday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a large ammunition feeding device.

