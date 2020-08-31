Police investigating after 1 found shot at DC’s Union Station

D.C.'s Union Station saw a heavy police presence Monday afternoon after a man was found shot.

D.C. police are investigating the shooting that left one man with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near a gate at the Greyhound bus stop in Union Station.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the victim was injured after a fight in the bus area of the parking garage. The victim was treated by first responders.

Police are still investigating the shooting, but they have arrested a suspect.

Alert: Shooting Investigation, 50 Massachusetts Ave NE at approximately 1509hrs . No Lookout.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.