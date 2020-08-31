CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Zooming into kindergarten in the DC area | Md. utilities won't be cut of before Oct. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Police investigating after 1…

Police investigating after 1 found shot at DC’s Union Station

Luke Lukert

August 31, 2020, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.’s Union Station saw a heavy police presence Monday afternoon after a man was found shot.

D.C. police are investigating the shooting that left one man with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near a gate at the Greyhound bus stop in Union Station.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the victim was injured after a fight in the bus area of the parking garage. The victim was treated by first responders.

Police are still investigating the shooting, but they have arrested a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up