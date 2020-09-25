DC announces pilot plan to bring back live entertainment

As part of its Phase Two entertainment plans, D.C. is going to allow live music at six venues in a pilot program.

The city is inviting City Winery, GALA Hispanic Theatre, Pearl Street Warehouse, The Kennedy Center, The Hamilton and Union Stage to submit plans to participate.

The new program allows up to 50 people per event with reserved seating and proper social distancing protocols. It will run through Oct. 30, and the D.C. will not be accepting applications from other venues, according to a news release.

GALA Hispanic Theatre already announced its first performance under the pilot program.

Live performances begin Oct 29! El perro del hortelano (The Dog in the Manger) kicks off our 45th anniversary season… And we reopen safely! Visit https://t.co/PckZrJb1ZR to read our comprehensive reopening plan and to get your tickets https://t.co/YvgJ18zesX — GALA Theatre (@TeatroGALA) September 26, 2020

Venues will have to sell tickets in advance and have a maximum of 50 people, including attendees, performers and staff. Reserved seating with individuals or groups of no more than six people must be seated at least 6 feet apart.

Venues must follow the District’s mask-wearing policy, and guests must remain seated during performances.

In addition, the city is inviting outdoor entertainment venues who submitted plans to the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency for its waiver process to resubmit their plans as part of Phase Two.

The venues include Adams Morgan Partnership BID, Arena Stage, Busboys and Poets, Capitol Riverfront BID, District Wharf, Et Voila Restaurant, Heist Group at the Kennedy Center and The Bullpen.

