CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax starts large-scale trials | Latest virus test results in the region
Home » Washington, DC News » DC announces pilot plan…

DC announces pilot plan to bring back live entertainment

Jose Umana

September 25, 2020, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As part of its Phase Two entertainment plans, D.C. is going to allow live music at six venues in a pilot program.

The city is inviting City Winery, GALA Hispanic Theatre, Pearl Street Warehouse, The Kennedy Center, The Hamilton and Union Stage to submit plans to participate.

The new program allows up to 50 people per event with reserved seating and proper social distancing protocols. It will run through Oct. 30, and the D.C. will not be accepting applications from other venues, according to a news release.

GALA Hispanic Theatre already announced its first performance under the pilot program.

Venues will have to sell tickets in advance and have a maximum of 50 people, including attendees, performers and staff. Reserved seating with individuals or groups of no more than six people must be seated at least 6 feet apart.

Venues must follow the District’s mask-wearing policy, and guests must remain seated during performances.

In addition, the city is inviting outdoor entertainment venues who submitted plans to the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency for its waiver process to resubmit their plans as part of Phase Two.

The venues include Adams Morgan Partnership BID, Arena Stage, Busboys and Poets, Capitol Riverfront BID, District Wharf, Et Voila Restaurant, Heist Group at the Kennedy Center and The Bullpen.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

WTOP’s Alicia Abelson contributed to this story. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up