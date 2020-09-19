D.C. youth center helps at-risk teens turn their lives around

A faith-based youth center is changing the lives of at-risk teenagers in the D.C. neighborhood of Anacostia.

For more than 20 years, The House DC’s staff has been working to help young people find the path to a successful future.

The youth center occupies 3 buildings on 17th Street in Southeast D.C. and the facility includes a game room, a multi-purpose room and even music and recording studios where teens can explore their artistic creativity.

There are after-school programs for middle and high school students, mentoring on topics including health and teen pregnancy and life skills are taught including in the House’s kitchen/culinary program.

Organized in 1999 by the Ministry Alliance, The House DC is devoted to help troubled kids turn their lives around and build relationships.

One of the House DC’s newest initiatives is a program called “Online Lifeline,” which aims to help students who are facing challenges with virtual learning during the pandemic.

Among the program’s efforts are to ensure that each student has the right technology and internet service for learning at home and the program also offers online tutoring. Family members and caregivers are provided spiritual sessions and parenting tips.

Next month The House DC is sponsoring its second annual Candy Corn 5k fundraiser. The 5k run/walk is virtual this year and will span from Oct. 16 –19.