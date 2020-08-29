Woman rescued from stalled elevator at Friendship Heights Metro Station

A woman trapped in an elevator with no normal exit options required D.C. Fire and EMS to repel deep into the shaft to make the rescue possible.

A woman trapped 80 feet below inside an elevator at the Friendship Heights Metro Station on Saturday required D.C. Fire and EMS to rappel deep into a shaft to make the rescue possible.

According to a tweet from D.C. Fire and EMS, the woman was stuck in a “blind shaft” with no way out by regular means, such as a nearby door opening at a given level.

Spokesman Vito Maggiolo said first responders used ropes to lower themselves down into the elevator shaft to complete the rescue.

“You have to secure an individual who doesn’t have any experience in this kind of situation, assure her of her safety, and then bring her 80 feet back up to safety,” Maggiolo said. “It is an involved process.”

The woman had no injuries and did not require any additional treatment.

Here is a map of where the rescue occurred.

