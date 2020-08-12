CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC helping parents prep for virtual learning | Free testing in Prince William Co. | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Reward raised to $75K in Southeast DC shooting death of 17-year-old

Rick Massimo

August 12, 2020, 5:49 PM

Christopher Brown, 17, is pictured in the smaller photo from D.C. police. In the larger image from NBC Washington video, law enforcement work the scene of a shooting, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Southeast D.C.

Two federal agencies have contributed to the reward fund for information in the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an outdoor gathering Sunday in D.C.

Christopher Brown was killed in the predawn hours in a shooting at 33rd Street and Dubois Place Southeast. The police have said at least four people fired more than 100 shots; 21 people, including an off-duty D.C. police officer, were wounded.

The D.C. police have a standing offer of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a homicide in the District. On Wednesday, the police announced that the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are offering more reward money, bringing the total to $75,000.

The police are asking anyone with more information on the shooting to call them at (202) 727-9099 or to text 50411.

Brown was the father of a 1-year-old.

