High-risk DC residents may now be able to get free COVID-19 testing

All D.C.-licensed health insurers will have to cover COVID-19 testing for high-risk residents under a new mandate.

“We know that the best place to get tested for COVID-19 is at a doctor or with a medical professional who can talk to you about your symptoms, health, and future care. If you need a test, you should get a test and you shouldn’t be worried about the cost,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a news release.

The order expands on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 testing and covers testing for some asymptomatic people who work in high-risk settings, are at high risk for complications from COVID-19 or have been exposed to a recently-diagnosed person.

These people will now be able to get tested once per week at no cost and without a doctor’s approval.

This mandate will be administered through the D.C. Department of Insurance Securities and Banking and runs through the duration of the public health emergency.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.