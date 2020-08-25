CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Worry about pandemic pods | Va.'s utility shut-off moratorium | Delaware leaders push back on high-risk status | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » High-risk DC residents may…

High-risk DC residents may now be able to get free COVID-19 testing

Abigail Constantino

August 25, 2020, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All D.C.-licensed health insurers will have to cover COVID-19 testing for high- risk residents under a new mandate.

“We know that the best place to get tested for COVID-19 is at a doctor or with a medical professional who can talk to you about your symptoms, health, and future care. If you need a test, you should get a test and you shouldn’t be worried about the cost,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a news release.

The order expands on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 testing and covers testing for some asymptomatic people who work in high-risk settings, are at high risk for complications from COVID-19 or have been exposed to a recently-diagnosed person.

These people will now be able to get tested once per week at no cost and without a doctor’s approval.

This mandate will be administered through the D.C. Department of Insurance Securities and Banking and runs through the duration of the public health emergency.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up