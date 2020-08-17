CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's contact tracers to start home visits | Metro returns to pre-COVID schedule | Latest coronavirus test results
Fireworks in DC could be in the works for Trump’s GOP nomination

Dick Uliano

August 17, 2020, 5:50 PM

A fireworks display on the National Mall could punctuate President Trump’s address to the Republican National Convention next week.

The Republican National Committee has filed a permit application with the National Park Service for a fireworks display at the Washington Monument on Thursday, Aug. 27, around 11:30 p.m.

The president is scheduled to deliver his speech accepting his party’s nomination that night, which would also be the last of the convention.

Despite protests from Democrats on using the White House as a political stump, Trump has said that he may speak from the South Lawn. The Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania, also on federal property, is an option for the location of his speech, Trump tweeted last Monday. 

The application, received by the Park Service Friday, Aug. 14, indicates that the fireworks display would last just five minutes.

It also advises that the event may attract “First Amendment demonstrators.”

The National Park Service has not decided whether to grant the permit.

