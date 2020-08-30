DC police seek public’s help in finding kidnapping suspect

A D.C. father who kidnapped his young daughter early Sunday morning is being sought after by District police, and they need the public's help to locate him.

District police said a D.C. father kidnapped his young daughter early Sunday morning, and now they need the public’s help to locate him.

Authorities said Tavonte Robinson, 20, of Northeast D.C., broke into the home on the 1300 Block of T Street, Southeast and kidnapped his 3-year-old daughter, McKenzie Washington around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said Robinson is wanted for Burglary One and Parental Kidnapping. You can find images of Robinson and his daughter below.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727 9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 9-1-1.

You can also submit information to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Below is the area where the crime happened.