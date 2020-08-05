5 injured, including 2 critical, in crash that shuts down Suitland Parkways in Southeast DC

Five people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition, after a fiery crash Tuesday morning that shut down part of Suitland Parkway in Southeast D.C.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition, after a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Suitland Parkway in D.C. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS Five people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition, after a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Suitland Parkway in D.C. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS A van carrying Secret Service recruit graduates stopped at the crash site and rendered aid before rescue crews arrived, the fire department said. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS). Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition, after a fiery crash Tuesday morning that shut down part of Suitland Parkway in Southeast D.C.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday between Stanton Road and Alabama Avenue.

Photos posted by the D.C. Fire and EMS Department showed the crash involved a Stanley Steemer van and an SUV. Officials said one of the vehicles caught fire in the crash.

Of the five people injured, one is suffering from what the department called “extreme life-threatening injuries.” Another person is in critical condition. The remaining three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of Suitland Parkway between Stanton Road and Alabama Avenue were closed for the crash, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

On Twitter, fire officials said a van carrying Secret Service recruit graduates stopped at the crash site and rendered aid before rescue crews arrived.

WTOP’s Adisa Hargett-Robinson contributed to this report.