CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland meets coronavirus testing milestone | Debate begins for who’s first in line for vaccine | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Washington, DC News » 3 men missing after…

3 men missing after falling off boat in Potomac River

Acacia James

August 2, 2020, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people are missing after falling off a boat in the Potomac River near Southwest D.C. on Sunday.

Rescue crews are trying to find three men who did not resurface after falling off the boat, DC Fire and EMS said.

According to WTOP’s news partner NBC4, multiple agencies and the DC Police Harbor Patrol responded to the area about 5:40 p.m.

At 8 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said it’s now treating the incident as a recovery operation.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up