3 men missing after falling off boat in Potomac River

Three people are missing after falling off a boat in the Potomac River near Southwest D.C. on Sunday.

Rescue crews are trying to find three men who did not resurface after falling off the boat, DC Fire and EMS said.

According to WTOP’s news partner NBC4, multiple agencies and the DC Police Harbor Patrol responded to the area about 5:40 p.m.

At 8 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said it’s now treating the incident as a recovery operation.

Photos by fire photographer Elliot Goodman show search and rescue K-9, inflatable manned by rescue squad members, and command post at the Potomac River water rescue incident.



