3 Circulator routes extend hours, starting Sunday

Three D.C. Circulator routes will extend their hours until 11 p.m., starting Sunday, Aug. 30.
The following routes will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends:
- Union Station — Georgetown
- Rosslyn — Dupont Circle
- Woodley Park — Adams Morgan — McPherson Square
Service on the National Mall route continues to be suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Congress Heights — Union Station and Eastern Market — L’Enfant Plaza routes end service at 9 p.m., their normal time.
