3 Circulator routes extend hours, starting Sunday

Three D.C. Circulator routes will extend their hours until 11 p.m., starting Sunday, Aug. 30.

The following routes will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends:

Union Station — Georgetown

Rosslyn — Dupont Circle

Woodley Park — Adams Morgan — McPherson Square

Service on the National Mall route continues to be suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Congress Heights — Union Station and Eastern Market — L’Enfant Plaza routes end service at 9 p.m., their normal time.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.