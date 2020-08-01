1 dead, multiple people injured in Southeast DC shooting

A person is dead and multiple people are injured following a shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

D.C. Police said the shooting took place at around 1 a.m. on the 3300 block of Dubois Place, block away Fort Circle Park.

At least nine people were transported to multiple area hospitals. Police have no further comments at this time.

A map showing the location of the shooting is below.

The investigation is ongoing.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.