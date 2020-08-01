CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
1 dead, multiple people injured in Southeast DC shooting

Acacia James

August 9, 2020, 3:04 AM

A person is dead and multiple people are injured following a shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

D.C. Police said the shooting took place at around 1 a.m. on the 3300 block of Dubois Place, block away Fort Circle Park.

At least nine people were transported to multiple area hospitals. Police have no further comments at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report. 

