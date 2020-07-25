CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Washington, DC News » Woman dead after being…

Woman dead after being struck by police car in DC

Valerie Bonk

July 25, 2020, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman has died after she was struck by a police car in Southeast D.C. according to police.

Police are investigating an incident in which a marked police car struck a woman on Friday in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C.

At approximately 9:37 p.m., a member of the Sixth District police station was driving a marked police car with lights and sirens activated responding to a call to assist another officer when striking the woman in the road, according to police.

Police say that the woman was not in a marked crosswalk.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say that the woman has not been identified.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Tags:

dead | fatality | police | struck

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up