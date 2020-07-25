Woman dead after being struck by police car in DC

A woman has died after she was struck by a car in Southeast D.C. according to police.

A woman has died after she was struck by a police car in Southeast D.C. according to police.

Police are investigating an incident in which a marked police car struck a woman on Friday in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C.

At approximately 9:37 p.m., a member of the Sixth District police station was driving a marked police car with lights and sirens activated responding to a call to assist another officer when striking the woman in the road, according to police.

Police say that the woman was not in a marked crosswalk.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say that the woman has not been identified.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.