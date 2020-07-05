CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | Mandatory face masks? Not just a US debate
Teenager rescued after 20-foot fall into Potomac River

Thomas Robertson

July 5, 2020, 11:41 PM

An 18-year-old was rescued with traumatic injuries Sunday after a 20-foot fall from rocks into the Potomac River.

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted initial reports about the incident, which occurred near Fletcher’s Boathouse at 4:42 p.m.

The 18-year-old’s injuries were severe, but non-life-threatening, according to D.C. Fire.

During the rescue, first responders secured the fall victim in a rescue basket and lowered the teen with ropes to a fireboat waiting on the shoreline. The individual was then transported to Thompson’s Boathouse.

This is a developing story.  

