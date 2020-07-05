Teenager rescued after 20-foot fall into Potomac River

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued an 18-year-old Sunday from the Potomac River after a 20-foot fall from rocks.

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted initial reports about the incident, which occurred near Fletcher’s Boathouse at 4:42 p.m.

The 18-year-old’s injuries were severe, but non-life-threatening, according to D.C. Fire.

During the rescue, first responders secured the fall victim in a rescue basket and lowered the teen with ropes to a fireboat waiting on the shoreline. The individual was then transported to Thompson’s Boathouse.

Update river incident Fletchers boathouse. Patient transported to a waiting medic unit at Thompson’s Boathouse. #DCsBravest Rescue Squad 1 and Fireboat 3 have returned to DC shoreline. pic.twitter.com/xyqUjZTNNS — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) July 5, 2020

