Police identify woman hit, killed by officer’s cruiser in Southeast DC

The D.C. police have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a police cruiser on Minnesota Avenue Southeast on Friday night.

Devonne Christine Harris, 62, of no fixed address, was hit Friday at about 9:30 p.m. by a marked police car with its lights and siren on, heading south on the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast, between Massachusetts and Pennsylvania avenues.

The police said in a statement Tuesday that she was in the roadway, and not in a crosswalk, when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The police said they are still investigating; if you know anything more about the incident, they’re asking you to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.