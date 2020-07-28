CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 150K coronavirus deaths | Virus misinformation is a problem | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Washington, DC News » Police identify woman hit,…

Police identify woman hit, killed by officer’s cruiser in Southeast DC

Rick Massimo

July 28, 2020, 2:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. police have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a police cruiser on Minnesota Avenue Southeast on Friday night.

Devonne Christine Harris, 62, of no fixed address, was hit Friday at about 9:30 p.m. by a marked police car with its lights and siren on, heading south on the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast, between Massachusetts and Pennsylvania avenues.

The police said in a statement Tuesday that she was in the roadway, and not in a crosswalk, when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The police said they are still investigating; if you know anything more about the incident, they’re asking you to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up