Former Howard University employee defrauds over $100K from college

A former employee in Howard University’s finance office pled guilty to defrauding the college of more than $100,000 in financial aid.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of D.C. announced in a Friday news release that Doemini Mosley, 35, from D.C., pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The charge and subsequent plea stemmed from a scheme she devised with co-conspirator and another former employee Brian Johnson, also 35 and from D.C.

D.C.’s Attorney’s Office said that Mosley approached Johnson about applying fraudulent financial aid awards onto Johnson’s student profile in the fall of 2016. Johnson would then kick back half of the money to Mosley.

At the time, Mosley was the associate director of the university’s Bursar’s office. Johnson, who was a Howard graduate, had recently left his position as the college’s associate director of financial aid in August of that year. Mosley left her position at the university in June 2017.

Mosley caused Howard to issue $107,697.75 to Johnson’s bank account between November 2016 and May 2017, the attorney’s office said. Johnson admitted to sharing half of the fraud money with Mosley in the form of cash or electronic payments.

According to the attorney’s office, an additional $32,000 was defrauded by Mosley separately in May 2017.

Mosley won’t be sentenced until Oct. 2, but faces a potential recommended sentence of between 10 and 24 months in prison. The plea agreement also calls for Mosley to pay $139,697.75 in restitution and $85,850 in a forfeiture money judgment, per the attorney’s office.

Johnson pled guilty to the same charge a week earlier on July 17. He will be sentenced on Sept. 25