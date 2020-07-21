CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » DC's Dept. of Motor…

DC’s Dept. of Motor Vehicles gives drivers reprieve on expired documents

Jack Pointer

July 21, 2020, 2:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. is giving its residents a legitimate reason to steer clear of the Department of Motor Vehicles for a while.

Documents that expired on or after March 1 remain valid — and will stay that way until 45 days after the District’s public health emergency is lifted. These include the following:

  • Driver’s licenses.
  • Vehicle registrations.
  • Vehicle inspections.
  • Ticket payments.
  • Ticket adjudication responses.

There is something of a catch though: You’ll need to have a copy of this memo printed out and on hand when you’re driving outside of the District.

Those who do need to deal with D.C.’s DMV are also being advised that the Rhode Island Service Center will close indefinitely beginning Aug. 10 because of a staffing shortage.

Anyone who had an appointment scheduled there on or after that date will have their appointments moved to other D.C. DMV service centers, such as Benning Ridge, Georgetown and 95 M St. SW.

Residents are also encouraged to go online if possible. More than 55 services do not require an “in-person trip.”

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

jack pointer

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up