DC’s Dept. of Motor Vehicles gives drivers reprieve on expired documents

Driver's licenses, registrations and other paperwork that expired on or after March 1 remain valid. Here's what to know.

D.C. is giving its residents a legitimate reason to steer clear of the Department of Motor Vehicles for a while.

Documents that expired on or after March 1 remain valid — and will stay that way until 45 days after the District’s public health emergency is lifted. These include the following:

Driver’s licenses.

Vehicle registrations.

Vehicle inspections.

Ticket payments.

Ticket adjudication responses.

There is something of a catch though: You’ll need to have a copy of this memo printed out and on hand when you’re driving outside of the District.

Those who do need to deal with D.C.’s DMV are also being advised that the Rhode Island Service Center will close indefinitely beginning Aug. 10 because of a staffing shortage.

Anyone who had an appointment scheduled there on or after that date will have their appointments moved to other D.C. DMV service centers, such as Benning Ridge, Georgetown and 95 M St. SW.

Residents are also encouraged to go online if possible. More than 55 services do not require an “in-person trip.”