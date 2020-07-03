4 taken to hospital after gunfire exchanged on I-295 in DC

Three people have been taken to a hospital, two with gunshot wounds, after an exchange of gunfire Friday on Interstate 295 at the Suitland Parkway in D.C.

Four people were taken to a hospital, two with gunshot wounds, after an exchange of gunfire Friday on Interstate 295 at the Suitland Parkway in D.C.

D.C. police said they got several calls around 10:19 a.m. reporting a shooting in that area.

Initial investigation found that a suspect traveling in a vehicle fired into another vehicle that was occupied by four people.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot at and a passenger were shot, causing the vehicle to leave the road and crash into a barrier. Both were taken to the hospital — one by helicopter and the other by ambulance.

The two other passengers got minor injuries as a result of the crash and were also taken to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene following the incident.

Drivers weren’t able to access southbound I-295 from the outbound 11th Street or Sousa bridges, but lane closures were lifted Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Kristi King contributed to this report.